We still don’t know which quarterback will start for the New England Patriots in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Texans. But we do know which signal-caller will get the nod for Houston.

In an NFL Network interview Monday morning, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans revealed that rookie C.J. Stroud will start at Gillette Stadium. Stroud was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and is engaged in a training camp QB competition with third-year pro Davis Mills.

Different teams handle preseason games in different ways. Some like to rest their presumed top quarterbacks in preseason openers out of an abundance of caution, while others prefer to see their offensive starters get some work. Stroud almost certainly will open the regular season as Houston’s starting quarterback, but the Texans also might feel the Ohio State product needs game-situation reps under his belt.

As for the Patriots, they likely will give backup Bailey Zappe and third-stringer Trace McSorley the majority of the playing time Thursday night. Whether Mac Jones gets a series or two with the offensive regulars remains to be seen.

New England and Houston are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET. The Patriots’ other two preseason games will be against the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.