This Patriots Defender Impressed Texans In Preseason Opener

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Texans may have come into Gillette Stadium and defeated New England 20-9 in Thursday night’s preseason game, but one play that resonated with Houston coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was the interception by Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills.

“I think Mills made a really nice play, veteran player,” Ryans said. “Made a nice play. We probably were a little late there with the ball, and it was a learning lesson, and that’s why we do preseason.”

Ryans said Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, didn’t appear to be bothered by the pick when he came to the sideline after the Patriots took possession.

“He was fine. I think it’s good to have some ups and downs,” Ryans said. “That’s what this league is all about. It’s not always going to go great, not always go your way, but it’s all about how you respond to the things that happen to you, and I thought his response to it was fine.”

Stroud said he knew he could learn a few things from that play but wasn’t going to let it affect how he approaches the ball.

“Just trust my eyes,” the 21-year-old Ohio State product said. “… Just lost track of that and just forced it … but it was a great play by (Mills), by just kind of hiding out. He was kind of duking low, so I really didn’t see him. I thought I threw a good pass, but of course it wasn’t. Hell of a play by (Mills). Just put that in my back pocket and learn from it.”

Stroud completed two of four pass attempts for 13 yards, threw one interception and was sacked once for a 15-yard loss in his first NFL game.

“I hold myself to a different standard, and I know that the guys in the locker room aren’t going to hold me down for this,” Stroud said. “They know what I can do. They’ve seen it in practice every day. I think I’ve made a lot of plays and done a lot of great things.

“One mistake on national television blows it all up, but like, it’s cool. I just keep growing, keep learning. It’s a fun experience for me. I’m in the NFL; there’s nothing to hold my head down about. I’ve dreamed about this moment my whole life, and God is teaching me something even now.”