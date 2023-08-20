For the second time in as many seasons, Tyquan Thornton is missing time due to a preseason injury.

The second-year New England Patriots wide receiver was among the players not in uniform for Saturday night’s exhibition game against the Green Bay Packers, according to reporters in attendance at Lambeau Field.

Thornton’s absence came two days after he left a Patriots-Packers joint practice with an apparent shoulder injury suffered on a long completion from Mac Jones. It was an unfortunate blow for the 2022 second-round draft pick, who had been building momentum following an unimpressive start to training camp.

The severity of Thornton’s injury had yet to be reported as of Saturday evening, nor had his timetable for return.

The following players also did not suit up against the Packers, per Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar:

CB Jonathan Jones

G Cole Strange

OT Conor McDermott

TE Mike Gesicki

OL Kody Russey

WR/RB Ty Montgomery

RB Pierre Strong

OLB Ronnie Perkins

G Mike Onwenu

ST Cody Davis

DE Trey Flowers

OT Calvin Anderson

McDermott participated in Wednesday’s joint practice but sat out Thursday. The others all missed both practices in Green Bay.

Onwenu, Davis and Flowers are on the physically unable to perform list, and Anderson is on the non-football illness list. All four have yet to take the field this summer.

Jones, Strange, Gesicki and Onwenu all project as starters for New England once they are healthy enough to return.

One player who was in uniform Saturday night: rookie defensive end Keion White, who evidently avoided injury after his early exit from Thursday’s practice. Running back Ezekiel Elliott also dressed for the Patriots for the first time after signing earlier this week.