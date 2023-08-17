GREEN BAY, Wis. — The New England Patriots on Thursday submitted by far their most impressive practice of the summer. They beat the Packers on both sides of the ball — and loudly.

But the entertaining joint session wasn’t without some concerning news.

Receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered an apparent shoulder injury while hauling in a beautiful 45-yard pass from Mac Jones during an early 11-on-11 period. It was the best play of the summer for Thornton, who left the field with trainers and never returned.

It’s worth noting that Thornton missed time last season due to a broken clavicle. His status will be worth monitoring in the days ahead.

Later in practice, ascending rookie defensive lineman Keion White suffered a leg injury during team drills against the Packers. The second-round pick stayed on the ground for roughly 30 seconds before slowly walking toward the sideline.

White sat for a while but eventually got to his feet and stood with his teammates on the sideline. He never returned to participation, but he didn’t appear to be in noticeable/serious pain.

Finally, rookie center Jake Andrews left practice after getting his leg rolled up on. He limped off the field in clear pain.

The Patriots and Packers will meet Saturday night for a preseason game at Lambeau Stadium. Whether White and Thornton will be healthy enough to play remains to be seen.