There were a few head-turners in the Patriots’ 2023 preseason opener last Thursday.

One of them was Malik Cunningham, who flashed his playmaking ability in New England’s exhibition loss to the Houston Texans. Cunningham saw time under center after Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley led the Patriots earlier in the game, and the rookie made the most of his limited action.

Cunningham only completed three of four pass attempts for 19 yards, but he was dynamic with his legs. His 34 rushing yards paced New England, and his 9-yard scamper to paydirt in the fourth quarter was the Patriots’ lone touchdown at Gillette Stadium.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of photos from his professional debut. The post prompted a seal of approval from one of the league’s best quarterbacks.

“QB1,” Lamar Jackson wrote in the comment section.

Jackson probably is a bit biased, as the 2019 NFL MVP and Cunningham both are Louisville products. But while Cunningham won’t enter the regular season as New England’s top quarterback — that distinction belongs to Mac Jones — it’s not reckless to think the first-year signal-caller will be on the Patriots’ Week 1 gameday roster.

The Patriots reportedly are “excited” to have Cunningham on the team, and his unique skillset could provide a new wrinkle to the offense. And if Cunningham keeps making plays on the practice field and in preseason games, he might leave Bill Belichick and company no choice but to stick with him.