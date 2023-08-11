We still don’t know whether Malik Cunningham has a future in New England. He might not.

But the undrafted rookie is leaving a strong impression on Patriots players, coaches — and, now, fans.

Cunningham played quarterback at Louisville but has focused on wide receiver since arriving in New England months ago. He played both in Thursday night’s 20-9 preseason loss to the Houston Texans, seeing time at receiver in the first half and leading a touchdown drive as a quarterback at the end of the fourth quarter.

That TD drive was especially entertaining. The 14-play, 75-yard drive saw Cunningham post 19 passing yards and 34 rushing yards, including a highlight-reel nine-yard run to cap things off. As it all was happening, Jeff Howe of The Athletic offered insight into how the Patriots feel about the 24-year-old.

“Cunningham is an incredibly smart player, a very popular guy in the locker room, obviously talented,” Howe posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. “They love how hard he works. It’s just a huge transition from Louisville (footwork, play calls, etc) to a pro-style offense. I know they’ve been excited to have him.”

Cunningham is also oozing with confidence. When asked Thursday night about whether playing two positions is difficult, he offered an A-plus quote.

“Nah,” he said. “I feel like I’m a very clever, smart kid.”

Fair enough.

The most likely outcome for Cunningham remains being cut later this month and, potentially, landing back on New England’s practice squad. But if he keeps performing like he did Thursday night, albeit against scrubs on one of the NFL’s worst teams, he might force his way into a 53-man roster spot.