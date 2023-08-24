Trevor Story Addresses Defensive Impact In Red Sox Win Over Astros

Trevor Story has made an immediate impact on the Red Sox and it came in handy during Boston’s critical 7-5 win over the Astros in Houston on Wednesday night.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, and with the Astros threatening to plate home a go-ahead run, Story made a tremendous backhanded play to end the inning. That kept the score tied at 4-4, gave the Red Sox yet another opportunity and allowed Adam Duvall to play hero in putting Boston four games within the final playoff spot in the American League wild-card race.

“That’s a big moment and I just keep telling myself, like I do with every play, ‘Just make a play. Be aggressive, that’s kind of my mindset out there,” Story told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… You just gotta aim like five feet left and bring it back like a two-seamer. I love making that play and anything on the run is probably when I’m most accurate.”

TREVOR STORY, TOO SMOOTH WITH IT! pic.twitter.com/BIIvPpHjQw — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 24, 2023

Before Story’s arrival back from the injured list, the Red Sox were deeply anchored by their defensive shortcomings. They lead Major League Baseball in errors, but Story’s return came with the expectation that it’d serve as the element to make a difference — which it has.

“That’s why he’s there. The ability to cover ground and the arm is playing,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… Now that he feels good about his arm, those are the plays that we’re gonna see from now on.”

With the two-time All-Star back at shortstop, the worries of miscues in the middle infield are alleviated during the most crucial time of Boston’s season.