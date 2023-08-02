It is becoming an annual summer tradition for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Tatum has thrown out the first pitch on a few occasions at Major League Baseball games, and was doing it again Tuesday.

Tatum took part in the ceremonial honor prior to his hometown St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium. Tatum was accompanied by his son, Deuce, on the mound as they both showed support for the Cardinals by donning retro blue uniforms.

It was tough to see if Tatum actually threw a strike with his offering, but you can check out his first pitch here:

Tatum also tossed the first pitch last September at a Cardinals game as the St. Louis native always enjoys a chance to rep his hometown.

It’s probably a good thing Tatum stuck with basketball, but it certainly would be interesting to see him on the diamond. He would be an imposing figure on the mound and in the batter’s box standing at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds.

Like running mate Jaylen Brown, Tatum is in line for a mega payday next offseason. Tatum can sign a supermax extension after earning All-NBA honors, including two First Team nods, three times so far in his career.

And perhaps once Tatum inks the massive extension, he’ll celebrate by throwing out another first pitch at a Cardinals game.