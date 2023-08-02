The Boston Red Sox still have time to quiet the naysayers.

Being counted out isn’t a feeling new to the 2023 Red Sox. Despite those notions looming during the offseason and into spring training, coupled with an abundance of injuries plaguing the rotation and infield, the Red Sox aren’t done yet. Boston also doesn’t intend to sport the underdog label with two months left in the regular season.

“I don’t think we’re embracing any role,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday on WEEI’s “Gresh & Fauria” show. “I think we’re embracing the fact that we have a good baseball team. And if you look at the numbers, the last month and a half, the last month, in the American League we’re probably one of the best, if not, the best team in the league. So, that’s how we feel about it.”

Resiliency has been a common theme for the Red Sox, compiling a Major League Baseball-best 17-8 record since June 30 — and it didn’t come easy. With Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock down, the Red Sox needed to adapt in order to keep their playoff window from shutting. That included utilizing relief arms to fulfill opener roles with Boston’s starting arms limited.

They’ve also needed to overcome their defensive shortcomings, leading all MLB teams in errors committed (74) through 107 games played.

Yet, despite it all, the American League wild card is still open for Boston, making a late-season run to October more than possible. And perhaps more importantly, the Red Sox didn’t depart from anyone aside from Kiké Hernández, giving the 2023 squad a shot at making up for a slow first half.

“They don’t like people to leave,” Cora explained. “So the fact that we gonna stick together and we gonna try to pull this off, is good news to them.”