What Patriots Players Said About Isaiah Bolden After Injury

Patriots players’ thoughts naturally were with Isaiah Bolden on Saturday night after the rookie cornerback was carted off the field in Green Bay.

Bolden suffered an apparent head/neck injury in a fourth-quarter collision with teammate Calvin Munson and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. While medical personnel loaded the 23-year-old onto a backboard, head coaches Bill Belichick and Matt LaFleur conferred on the field and agreed not to resume the game.

The preseason contest was suspended with 10:29 remaining and the Patriots leading the Packers 21-17. New England did not specify the exact nature of Bolden’s injury but said he had movement in his extremities and would be hospitalized overnight for observation.

Bolden’s teammates offered well wishes when speaking with reporters postgame. Here is what several New England veterans had to say about the rookie and his injury, as seen on WBZ-TV’s postgame coverage:

Quarterback Mac Jones

“I’ve known him since high school. We played 7-on-7 football together so definitely one of my brothers, but it sounds like he’s doing a lot better from what they’re telling us, so that’s awesome.”

“I’m very fortunate to play with him in 7-on-7 football when I was high school or just a young guy, and he’s just a physical, tough football player, and just hope that he’s okay. I know he’s going to do whatever he can to be back. He’s done a great job coming in this year and just trying to play really tough defense, and he’s done a great job. Yeah, it’s just tough, knowing that I’ve known him for so long and knowing that he’s just this ultimate competitor.”

Special teamer Matthew Slater

“Our main concern and focus right now is on him just being OK. I think everybody in that locker room, that’s all they’re thinking about.”

“(Bolden) has been a joy to be around. He’s a young man with a lot of talent, but he’s a young man that’s always got a smile on his face, is always positive, is always bringing great energy and great effort at practice. He’s been like a sponge, man. We’ve asked him to do a lot for our football team, and he’s been eager and excited to do it.”

“He’s been great. He’s fit into our locker room seamlessly.”

Safety Jalen Mills

“(He’s a) very good (kid). He just had a daughter this offseason. He’s a great rookie. Comes in each and every day, works hard, asks questions. Nothing really bad to say about the kid, just want the best for him.”

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne

“It brought up that Damar (Hamlin) feeling and it’s just scary. That’s just how it feels. So it’s just praying for him, man, that he’s OK.”

Safety Jabrill Peppers

“(Hearing that he has feeling in his extremities) is great news, but we’ll feel a lot better when he’s back with us.”