Bill Belichick doesn’t know if he’d go as far as to call himself a “Swiftie,” but he certainly is a fan of one of the world’s most popular music artists.

Belichick recently was able to see Taylor Swift live when her Eras Tour made a pit stop in Foxboro, Mass., for three shows at Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots. The middle of those concerts was performed amid a torrential downpour, but the heavy, incessant rant didn’t stop Swift from putting on the kind of performance that’s turned her into one of the most in-demand acts on the planet.

The perseverance to play through inclement weather didn’t go unnoticed by Belichick, who saluted Swift on Monday morning during a WEEI appearance.

“That was pretty impressive,” Belichick said on “The Greg Hill Show. “She’s tough, man. Just stood out there and played right through it.”

Speaking of major events in Foxboro, Belichick’s Patriots aren’t very far away from one of their own. Sept. 10 marks the regular-season opener for New England, which is set to feature a celebration for Tom Brady.