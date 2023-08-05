Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán won’t pitch for the rest of the season as New York placed him on the restricted list after he voluntarily went to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse.

And it was a clubhouse tirade from Germán on Tuesday that pushed the Yankees toward that decision.

Germán reportedly flipped over a couch and smashed a TV as part of the incident, according to the New York Post. But the right-hander, who threw the fourth perfect game in Yankees history in late June, didn’t stop there.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Germán, who seemed intoxicated, confronted teammates and manager Aaron Boone, and it got to the point that he had to be placed in the team’s sauna in an attempt to sweat out the alcohol, per the New York Post. The Post also reported that the Yankees placed him in the team’s nap room, where he was watched by security.

“Witnesses determined that Germán was under the influence of alcohol and did not appear in control of his emotions,” SNY reported.

Despite the incident, Boone, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and his teammates showed public support for Germán.

“It’s a very serious issue that affects way too many people, unfortunately,” Cashman said Wednesday, per the Post. “Hopefully, the steps that are being taken today will really benefit him for the remaining part of his life because it’s a very serious problem that you need to address head-on. These treatment places are significant steps, hopefully, toward helping him get the tools to solve it.”

This isn’t the first time Germán has run into trouble in his Major League Baseball career. Germán was suspended 81 games in 2020 for violating the league’s domestic violence policy.