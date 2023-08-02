The hits just keep on coming for the New York Yankees, except not in the way the storied franchise is used to.

The club announced that pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on the Restricted List on Wednesday prior to the Yankees game against American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees released the following statement:

Domingo Germán has agreed today to voluntarily submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse. He will be placed on the Restricted List for the time that he is away from the club.

It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being. We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.

Germán threw a perfect game for the Yankees against the Oakland Athletics on June 28, just the fourth pitcher in franchise history and 24th in Major League Baseball.

The 2023 season has been a roller coaster for Germán, having the worst start of his career on June 22 — allowing 10 runs against the Seattle Mariners and then turning around and having his best start in his next appearance.

In his last five starts, the 30-year-old right-hander has gone 1-4 while allowing 16 runs on 23 hits, walking nine and striking out 36 over 27 1/3 innings pitched.

Overall, Germán is 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings. He was slated to start on July 31 but was unexpectedly removed due to discomfort in his right armpit, but ended up working five innings in relief. Germán was suspended 81 games for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy in 2020.