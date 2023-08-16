Yankees Hit Near 30-Year Low Following Shutout Loss To Braves

The New York Yankees haven’t seen their record look this way at this juncture of the season in quite some time.

The downward spiral for the Yankees continued Tuesday night, suffering their fourth consecutive loss with a 5-0 defeat to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. New York ended up committing two errors in the game, one more than the total number of hits it compiled.

The loss also brought the Yankees to a point they haven’t been at in 28 years. With a 60-60 record now on the season, it is the first time the Yankees have been at the .500 mark or worse this late into the campaign since 1995, according to the New York Post.

New York has struggled since the All-Star break, going 11-18 as they have slipped out of the American League playoff picture. With the loss, the Yankees are 6 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot.

Story continues below advertisement

If New York’s freefall continues, and even if it doesn’t, it seems very plausible that manager Aaron Boone will be the fall guy for the debacle of the season and lose his job.

And with 42 games still left in the season, there’s still time for things to get worse for the Yankees before they get better.