Boston Red Sox rookie first baseman Triston Casas had his season prematurely end due to a shoulder injury.

And before the Red Sox faced former teammate Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park on Tuesday night, manager Alex Cora revealed the extent of Casas’ injury.

Cora told reporters that Casas has bursitis in his right shoulder and a treatment plan for the 6-foot-5, 244-pound corner infielder has yet to be determined, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

The shoulder ailment is something Cora said Casas pushed through lately, but it ultimately landed him on the injured list over the weekend after being scratched late from the starting lineup for two consecutive days.

It feels like the injury should heal with some rest. Casas played in 132 games this season, which was short of his goal but it was the most contests he has suited up in at any point since joining the Red Sox organization.

Whatever was causing Casas discomfort in his shoulder didn’t seem to impact him too much in the batter’s box. Casas caught fire after the All-Star break, batting .317 with 15 home runs and 38 RBIs. He ends his first full season in the majors with a .263 batting average to go along with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs.

The Red Sox can breathe a sigh of relief that Casas’ injury seems minor as having him healthy for next season will be key for Boston’s future.