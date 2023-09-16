Red Sox Place Triston Casas On IL, Recall Bobby Dalbec

The Red Sox placed Triston Casas on the 10-day injured list Saturday, which makes it likely he is done for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Boston recalled Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester to fill Casas’ spot on the active roster, per a team press release.

Casas was made a late scratch in two straight matchups against the Toronto Blue Jays due to a right shoulder inflammation. Manager Alex Cora believed the first baseman had been dealing with the injury over the past two weeks.

The Red Sox have 13 games left in the season after Saturday, so it’s likely Casas end the season on the IL to keep him fresh for next season.

Story continues below advertisement

Dalbec returns to Boston for the first time since he was optioned in June. He played 10 games, but he primarily played the 2023 season in Triple-A Worcester, where he’s hit 33 home runs with 79 RBIs in 114 games. Dalbec received advice from Red Sox legend David Ortiz and veteran Justin Turner while he was with the WooSox.

Justin Turner started at first base for Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Pablo Reyes and Connor Wong had gotten reps at first base, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

First pitch for Red Sox-Blue Jays is scheduled at 3:07 p.m. ET, and it can be watched on NESN.