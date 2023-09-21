In 2024, baseball fans can head to Brockton, Mass. to find more professional baseball in the Bay State.

On Thursday, the Frontier League, a professional independent baseball league, announced the establishment of a new team in Brockton beginning in 2024. The team will play at Campanelli Stadium, the current home of the Brockton Rox in the Future Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL).

Local officials expressed excitement in the addition of another professional baseball team within the Commonwealth.

“Brockton is a proud sports city and has a particularly long history in baseball as it is the birthplace for the catcher’s mitt,” Brockton mayor Robert F. Sullivan said on a league press release. “It is fitting that the next era of professional baseball in New England will call Brockton home. We are so excited for the return of pro ball to the City of Champions and look forward to welcoming fans across New England to Campanelli Stadium.”

Brockton previously hosted a professional team when the Rox were apart of the Canadian-American Association of Professional Baseball in the early 2000s. Now, a new team will bring a new layer of independent baseball. Brian Kahn, the owner of the Windy City Thunderbolts, will take over his second team in the Frontier League.

“We are excited to be adding a tremendous sports market in Brockton and a great facility in Campanelli Stadium to the Frontier League,” Frontier League deputy commissioner Steve Tahsler said in a league press release. “Windy City is one of our best regarded operations, and we are confident that the management and staff in Brockton will provide an amazing atmosphere and service to the Brockton community.”

In addition to the Boston Red Sox and the Worcester Red Sox, local baseball fans now have another professional operation on the way.