Chris Sale takes the ball for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon as the ballclub looks to win a series on the road against the Kansas City Royals.

The left-hander returns to Kauffman Stadium after a masterful performance in 2019. Sale finished a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits with 12 strikeouts in a 8-0 Boston win.

The Red Sox ace made history in the eighth inning of that start. Sale retired the side with three strikeouts on nine pitches for one of his three career immaculate innings.

In his career, Sale is 12-10 with a 2,73 career ERA against the Royals. The southpaw faced Kansas City quite often during his previous stint with the Chicago White Sox.

In 2023, Sale is 5-3 with a 4.75 ERA in 15 starts for the Red Sox.

Sale looks for another strong start in Kansas City with a series victory on the line. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.