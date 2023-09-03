Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineups: Boston Goes For Series Win

The Boston Red Sox will try to claim a series victory against the Kansas City Royals when they take the field at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Boston is coming off a 9-5 victory on Saturday. It halted a five-game losing skid for the Red Sox, who are 5 1/2 games back of the final American League Wild Card.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will make just one lineup change with Connor Wong replacing Reese McGuire behind the plate. Wong will catch left-hander Chris Sale, who is coming off a performance in which he allowed three runs on seven hits in last week’s loss to the Houston Astros.

Enmanuel Valdez will start at second base and bat eighth while Trevor Story plays shortstop and bats seventh.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour or pregame coverage.

Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox and Royals:

BOSTON RED SOX (70-66)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Adam Duvall, CF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Trevor Story, SS

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Chris Sale, LHP (5-3, 4.75 ERA)

KANSAS CITY ROYALS (42-95)

Maikel Garcia, 3B

Bobby Witt Jr., SS

Edward Olivares, DH

Salvador Perez, C

Nelson Velazquez, RF

Matt Duffy, 1B

Nick Loftin, 2B

Samad Taylor, LF

Dairon Blanco, CF

Taylor Clarke, RHP (2-4, 5.44 ERA)