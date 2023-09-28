Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse hopes the New England Patriots watch Dallas’ Week 3 stinker against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 29-year-old wants the Patriots to gain a false sense of belief they can run all over Dallas’ defense, like the Cardinals did when they brought the Cowboys back to reality last week.

When speaking with reporters Wednesday, Kearse depicted his confidence in a bounce-back performance. And his sentiments were echoed in the Cowboys locker room with many believing their mistakes are correctable entering Sunday’s contest at AT&T Stadium.

“We don’t really care what New England does,” Kearse told reporters, per the team. “We play our football, we’re going to stop anything. It’s not really about what New England does.

“We hope they turn that (Cardinals) tape on and think that’s the same thing they’re getting. They’re not getting nothing close to that.”

Kearse and the Cowboys allowed 400 yards of offense to the Cardinals, who relied mostly on the ground game and quick passes. Arizona rushed for 222 yards on 7.4 yards per attempt with 180 of those 222 yards before halftime.

The rushing attack, which featured pull schemes and downhill runs, limited the effectiveness of the Cowboys’ pass rush led by Defensive Player of the year favorite Micah Parsons. Opponents weren’t able to rely on the run as much in the first two weeks because Dallas got out to big leads.

The down performance has caused plenty of questions about the Dallas run defense. Kearse, however, might welcome those concerns as he and the Cowboys worry about themselves.