Chase Winovich will get the chance to face his former team in the New England Patriots for the first time in his career on Sunday.

The Dolphins gave him this opportunity after elevating Winovich from the practice squad Saturday along with the team announcing other roster moves prior to their Week 2 matchup against the Patriots.

Winovich spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with New England after the Patriots drafted the defensive end out of Michigan in the third round in 2019. Winovich showed promise early on, recording 5.5 sacks in each of his first two seasons with the Patriots.

But Winovich saw his role drastically diminish in 2021, playing more on special teams than he did in New England’s defense. Following that campaign, the Patriots traded him to the Cleveland Browns for Mack Wilson.

Story continues below advertisement

Winovich didn’t have much success with the Browns last season before hitting free agency as he played in eight games, tallying one sack and 20 tackles.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans in March. That offered Winovich a chance to already make a return trip to Foxboro for a preseason tilt, but he didn’t impress enough during training camp and the Texans cut him in late August.

Winovich will now look to make the most of his opportunity with the Dolphins, who signed him to the practice squad shortly after being released by Houston.

The Dolphins and Patriots kick off from Gillette Stadium on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.