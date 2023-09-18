The Miami Dolphins advantageously played to their speed as an offense in a 24-17 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Raheem Mostert rushed for a pair of touchdowns as a part of 18 carries for 121 yards against the New England defense.

“We knew the defense was going to run they way it did,” Mostert told reporters in Foxboro, per a team-provided video. “You got (Matthew) Judon over there, who is just a playmaker. Then, you got Lawrence (Guy) over there and a few other guys as well in (Josh) Uche. There’s a lot of different guys up front that can make a lot of plays. I think we neutralized them as best as we could.”

Miami showed the Patriots a number of outside zone looks on the ground. Picking and choosing their spots, the Dolphins did make a few plays running inside the tackles, including Mostert’s second touchdown.

“When you have a team like the Patriots where all they do it set that edge, it’s kind of tough to get on the outside anyways,” Mostert added. “We knew that coming in. We knew we had to control the edge as much as possible and try to figure out how we can get around them. Ultimately, it was a team effort in that aspect.”

The Patriots have allowed 242 combined rushing yards over the first two games and look to improve in search of their first win of the season in Week 3 against the New York Jets.