Sean Payton was criticized for his comments regarding Nathaniel Hackett and the 2022 Denver Broncos when he made them this offseason. Now after three consecutive losses, including a 70-20 final against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, Payton is being torched yet again.
Miami’s 70 points in the Week 3 game — yes, you read that correctly — set a franchise record and came just two points shy of tying a league record. Denver allowed 726 yards of offense on 10.2 yards per play — Miami averaged a first down on every snap.
NFL fans who watched the embarrassing performance from Payton’s Broncos revisited his comments about Hackett.
Payton and the Broncos were a mere 6.5-point road underdog entering the game. And it comes just one week after Denver blew an 18-point lead to the Washington Commanders in a Week 2 defeat.
