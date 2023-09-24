Sean Payton was criticized for his comments regarding Nathaniel Hackett and the 2022 Denver Broncos when he made them this offseason. Now after three consecutive losses, including a 70-20 final against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, Payton is being torched yet again.

Miami’s 70 points in the Week 3 game — yes, you read that correctly — set a franchise record and came just two points shy of tying a league record. Denver allowed 726 yards of offense on 10.2 yards per play — Miami averaged a first down on every snap.

NFL fans who watched the embarrassing performance from Payton’s Broncos revisited his comments about Hackett.

“What Nathaniel Hackett did was one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history”



Sean Payton: pic.twitter.com/e7Y0UK5W2k — Matt Hamilton (@MattHamilton25) September 24, 2023

I wonder if Nathaniel Hackett believes Sean Payton is doing one of the worst coaching jobs he's ever seen? — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) September 24, 2023

Sean Payton not exactly outdoing Nathaniel Hackett in Denver so far. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 24, 2023

If Nathaniel Hackett was the worst coach ever, what is Sean Payton right now??? — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) September 24, 2023

Payton and the Broncos were a mere 6.5-point road underdog entering the game. And it comes just one week after Denver blew an 18-point lead to the Washington Commanders in a Week 2 defeat.