The Patriots only scored one touchdown in their first win of the season, and it came from a very unlikely source.

New England took a two-score lead over the New York Jets in the second quarter Sunday after Mac Jones and Pharaoh Brown connected for a 58-yard touchdown. After hauling in a play-action pass near the Jets’ 40-yard line, Brown bolted all the way to the end zone at MetLife Stadium to give the Patriots a 10-0 advantage.

As ESPN’s “Get Up” crew recapped the Week 3 New England-New York matchup Monday morning, former offensive lineman Damien Woody asked a question that probably was on many fans’ minds after the Patriots’ big play.

“Who the hell is Pharaoh Brown?” Woody asked.

It’s tough to knock Woody for the inquiry, as Brown arrived to Foxboro last month with zero fanfare. Undrafted out of Oregon in 2017, the tight end made pit stops in Oakland, Cleveland and Houston before latching on in New England. And prior to Sunday, the 29-year-old hadn’t scored a touchdown since 2020.

Still, Brown wasn’t surprised to find the end zone in his third game with the Patriots. In fact, Jones and company “knew” the play was going to be successful.