The New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins in an exciting AFC matchup at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

Outside of the stadium, former New England receiver Chad Johnson, formerly known as Chad Ochocinco, will be in Foxboro with the “Madden Cruiser” with a pop-up promotion for Madden NFL 24.

“I’m back here in Foxboro in what I consider my third home,” Johnson said in a social media video.

Johnson played one season with the Patriots in 2011, hauling 15 catches for 278 and a touchdown. He also caught a pass in Super Bowl in what would be his final NFL game.