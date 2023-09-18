J.J. Taylor reportedly hoped he would receive a fresh start outside the Patriots organization after New England released the running back ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown.

It appears Taylor might be one step closer to receiving his next opportunity.

Taylor worked out for the Indianapolis Colts, according to a report Monday from NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Wilson reported last week that Taylor also worked out for the Houston Texans.

Zack Moss and Deon Jackson currently headline Indianapolis’ depth chart at running back with Jonathan Taylor set to miss at least two more games after he was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list before Week 1.

Taylor spent the majority of his time in New England on the practice squad after joining the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Taylor played 12 games in three seasons for the Patriots.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott and Ty Montgomery headline New England’s running back room.