Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy didn’t wait around to see the conclusion of his team’s game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Bochy’s frustrations boiled over with home plate umpire Ben May in the top of the seventh inning, leading to his ejection. Bochy vehemently disapproved of a borderline 3-2 pitch from Andrew Heaney to Luis Urías that was ruled a ball by May to give the Red Sox infielder a walk.

Bochy threw his arms up in the dugout in disgust and had a few choice words for May before getting tossed. The 68-year-old manager then made his way out of the dugout to have a heated face-to-face conversation with May. You can watch it all unfold here courtesy of video from Bally Sports Southwest.

It was the fourth ejection of the season for Bochy. It’s tense times for the Rangers as they try to hold onto the third and final playoff spot in the American League Wild Card.

Texas, which entered Tuesday tied for that playoff spot with the Mariners, hasn’t done a good job of breaking away from Seattle, having lost four straight games.

Perhaps that put Bochy even more on edge before getting all over the umpire and taking an early exit.

With Bochy ejected, former Red Sox bench coach Will Venable took over as the acting manager for the rest of the game for the Rangers.