The 2023 Major League Baseball season might be Terry Francona’s last, and there’s nothing but love for the former Boston Red Sox manager from David Ortiz.

The Cleveland Guardians are five games behind the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central heading into Thursday’s games, but the 64-year-old’s health issues likely will be a determining factor in his future as a manager.

Ortiz praised the culture of the Red Sox under Francona, especially the 2004 World Series team, and noted the quality of managers the team produced, like Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts. But Ortiz understood why the 2023 season might be Francona’s last.

“Terry is one of my favorites. I learned so many things and so much from him,” Ortiz told NESN’s Tom Caron on the “TC & Company Podcast.” “But sometimes health keeps you away from the things that you love. For example, when I had to retire from baseball, I know I was getting up there, but also injuries, pain and all the stuff that took place on him when I retired.

Story continues below advertisement

“And I’m sure that’s what the situation is right now because what people don’t realize is all the traveling, all the late-night things, having to be on the field early, I mean, that is something you cannot avoid. He’s up there in age. It’s catching up, health issues. And I’m sure that’s what’s forcing him to retire. But a guy like Terry Francona, he wants to manage until he’s 100 years old.”

Ortiz also praised Justin Turner’s impact on the Red Sox clubhouse, and he talked about the impact the Jimmy Fund has on people, especially children.

Boston manager Alex Cora backed a potential Baseball Hall of Fame bid for Francona, and fans would enjoy the image of Francona enshrined at Cooperstown, N.Y. alongside Ortiz.