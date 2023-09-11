It wasn’t pretty, but the Eagles kicked off their NFC championship defense with a win Sunday evening.

Philadelphia and New England both showcased their fair share of sloppy football in a Week 1 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Jalen Hurts struggled to get much of anything going, throwing for only 170 yards with a touchdown and logging a mere 37 yards on the ground. The star signal-caller also lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter, which gave the Patriots favorable field position and a great chance to take their first lead of the contest.

New England failed to capitalize on that opportunity, and the Birds left Foxboro with a 25-20 win. After the game, Hurts confidently predicted clean football is something you’ll be able to expect from Philly.

“I have to protect the ball,” Hurts told CBS’ Tracy Wolfson. “That was completely me. I have to do a better job at the end of the game in those moments. But you take the good, bad and the ugly. We’re going to take this one and we’re going to learn from our mistakes. I guarantee you that. We’re going to continue to grow.”

Even though the Eagles opened the season with a win, they will quickly put their matchup with the Patriots in the rearview. Hurts and company won’t have much time to prepare for Week 2, as a primetime tilt with the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field awaits Thursday night.