Travis Kelce has been in the news a lot recently, but not entirely due to his injury status.

Kelce, who missed the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener due to a knee ailment, reportedly has been “quietly hanging out” with Taylor Swift. The reports circulated a few months after the star tight end revealed he unsuccessfully tried to give the pop star his phone number at one of her Eras Tour concerts.

The romance rumors, of course, took on a life of their own. So much so that Kelce’s older brother, Jason, was asked about the gossip after the Philadelphia Eagles’ “Thursday Night Football” win over the Minnesota Vikings.

“I have seen these rumors. I cannot comment,” the veteran center said, as seen on Amazon Prime. “Ever since ‘Catching Kelce,’ everybody has been infatuated with Travis’ love life. I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun. We’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Fantasy football players surely are hoping Travis Kelce ends up with a touchdown or two Sunday afternoon. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection is set to make his season debut in Jacksonville where the reigning Super Bowl champs will meet the Jaguars for a Week 2 tilt.