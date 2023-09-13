Taylor Swift is no stranger to wild rumors about her, but NFL fans might see her repping the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

Travis Kelce revealed on his “New Heights” podcast in July he went to the Kansas City show of Swift’s Eras Tour. The 33-year-old was given many friendship bracelets that other Swifties have during concerts, and he tried and failed to hand the bracelet to Swift along with his phone number.

The Chiefs star also seemed to be down on his dating life during an early September podcast with his brother Jason Kelce and his wife, but things might not be all bad for Travis Kelce.

“Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” a source told The Messenger on Tuesday. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

The wording of the report seemed to intentionally be vague. Are they just friends? Are they dating?

Swift is coming off a short relationship with 1975 lead vocalist Matty Healy, but the pair are not dating, sources Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

The Grammy Award winner has become topical in the NFL with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praising Swift for her performance in the downpour during the Foxboro, Mass. stop of her Eras Tour.

Her tour might keep her from performing in the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show at Allegiant Stadium, so unless Kelce and Swift’s relationship goes any further, NFL fans and Swifties might see less crossover.