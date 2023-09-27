Did the Bucks take an unethical approach to acquiring one of the NBA’s best players?

That’s what Jimmy Butler claimed after Damian Lillard reportedly was dealt to Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon. According to multiple league insiders, the Bucks paired Lillard with Giannis Antetokounmpo in a three-team deal with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns.

Mere minutes after news of the Lillard blockbuster broke, Butler took to his Instagram story and threw an accusation at Milwaukee.

“Yo, NBA, man. Y’all need to look into the Bucks for tampering,” Butler said. “Y’all do. Just going to put that out there. Y’all didn’t hear it from me, but I heard it from somebody.”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear if Butler made those remarks in jest or out of bitterness. After all, Lillard was outspoken about his desire to join the Heat and the addition of the superstar guard in Miami potentially could have helped Butler win his first championship. Now, the reigning East champions will have to fend off a new-look and highly talented Bucks team in order to maintain conference supremacy.

However, there could be a consolation prize out there for Butler and company. The Trail Blazers reportedly will start working on a Jrue Holiday trade “immediately,” and the veteran, defensive-minded guard could be a seamless fit in South Beach.