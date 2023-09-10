After catching seven passes for 138 yards in the first half of the Minnesota Vikings’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium, superstar Justin Jefferson was on his way to being the highest-scoring receiver in Week 1 of fantasy football.

Jefferson had more than 17 first-half points in half-point leagues.

But Jefferson managers nevertheless might be wishing highlight-reel tackles resulted in fantasy points. Because a truck-stick hit Jefferson laid on Buccaneers rookie safety Christian Izien might prove to be Jefferson’s highlight of the weekend.

Check it out here:

Of course, the Vikings probably don’t want the Offensive Player of the Year favorite to make many more hits like that. And fantasy managers might also want it to be his last given the injury risk.

Featured image via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images