The road to the major leagues continued for Boston Red Sox top draft pick Kyle Teel on Saturday.

He blasted his first professional home run, a two-run shot, for the Florida Complex League Red Sox in one of four times he reached base in the 7-2 win over the FCL Twins.

Teel had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two singles and the aforementioned two-run home run. He also recorded one walk and two runs.

The 21-year-old catcher turned things around from his first pro appearance on Thursday, where he and fellow 2023 draft pick Nazzan Zanetello both went 0-for-2 from the plate.

As Teel continues to improve at the minor-league level, it’s likely the prospect will move up in Boston’s system sometime soon, most likely to a full-season affiliate, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Boston drafted Teel 14th overall following three standout seasons at the University of Virginia, and an MLB writer predicted Teel getting promoted to the Red Sox during the 2025 season.