Two of the top prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization are another step closer to Major League Baseball.

The Red Sox promoted both Roman Anthony and 2023 first-round pick Kyle Teel to Double-A Portland, as reported Monday by @milb_central on X, formerly known as Twitter. The report was confirmed by MassLive, WEEI and the Boston Herald.

Portland has 12 games remaining on its regular-season schedule this season.

The 19-year-old Anthony is viewed as Boston’s No. 2 prospect while the 21-year-old Teel is No. 5, according to Sox Prospects.

Anthony, who was drafted No. 79 overall in 2022, started the season at Single-A Salem before he earned a promotion to High-A Greenville in mid-June. he proceeded to go on a power surge with the Drive.

Teel, who was selected No. 14 overall in June, started in the Florida Complex League in early August before he was quickly promoted to Greenville.

Both Anthony (No. 36) and Teel (No. 84) are included on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects.