One of the more overlooked Patriots streaks of the Bill Belichick era is finally over.

In the previous 19 seasons, New England had at least one undrafted rookie on its Week 1 53-man roster. Two players — Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell — kept the streak alive last year.

But no such players were promoted to the 53-man roster ahead of Saturday’s deadline, thus ending the streak. Quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham probably had the best chance, but he’ll stay on the practice squad for at least another week.

The Patriots gave roster spots to 11 draft picks before Week 1, leaving little room for any undrafted rookies. Ultimately, there’s little difference between an undrafted rookie and a player who was selected late in the sixth or seventh round.

New England will begin its regular season Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.