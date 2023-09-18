Much like in Week 1, a failed fourth down conversion by a matter of inches was the final nail in the Patriots’ coffin Sunday night.

Trailing Miami by seven with one minute to play in the fourth quarter, New England needed to move the chains on a fourth-and-4 from the Dolphins’ 33-yard line to keep its hopes of a win alive. Mac Jones opted for a short out route to Mike Gesicki, who caught the ball achingly close to the first-down marker but was unable to cross the line.

After the Patriots dropped to 0-2, Jones explained why he didn’t target a pass-catcher who was situated beyond the first-down marker.

“I think the biggest thing is, just go through my reads and execute the play,” Jones told reporters, per a team-provided transcript. “When it’s fourth down, you know, everyone is trying to throw beyond the sticks. But we had two option routes on that play and just tried to make a play. But, yeah, just didn’t go our way.”

Gesicki, to his credit, made the heads-up play to lateral the football when he realized he had no chance of gaining more yardage. Guard Cole Strange made a valiant effort to keep the Patriots’ final drive alive, but he also was stopped short.

Fortunately for New England, it has a good opportunity to earn its first win of the season Sunday. The New York Jets don’t figure to be too imposing of a challenge at MetLife Stadium with Zach Wilson behind center.