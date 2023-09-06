Nick Sirianni has worked with a number of outstanding coaches in the National Football League.

Sirianni’s first NFL job with the Chiefs put him on the same staff as Charlie Weis and Romeo Crennel, he later worked alongside Brian Daboll in Kansas City, and spent three seasons as the Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator under then-head coach Frank Reich.

Sirianni has never worked alongside New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. So while he is not part of Belichick’s coaching tree, branches have intersected. And when speaking to reporters before the Philadelphia Eagles’ trip to New England, Sirianni credited Belichick for having an indirect impact on his rise up the ranks.

It wasn’t strictly because of Sirianni’s “fascination” with Belichick, either.

“Obviously, just honored to be able to coach against him on Sunday,” Sirianni told reporters Tuesday, per the team. “Just have the utmost respect for him and everything he’s done for this game and in this game. I’ve always been fascinated by Coach Belichick, his style of coaching and why he’s been so successful.

“I think about Brian Daboll and the elevation my coaching career took after being around him (Daboll), and I know coach Daboll always talked about where he learned it was from coach Belichick,” Sirianni continued. “Just have so much respect for him and always fascinated by everything that he does. A ton of success year after year after year, and so of course I’ve studied him and different things with his success.”

Sirianni has not faced Belichick as the head coach of the Eagles. He took over at the helm before the 2021 campaign and led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl appearance in his second season. The Week 1 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday will mark the first time the two go head-to-head.

More recently than coaching with Weis, Crennel or Daboll, though, Sirianni has worked with longtime Belichick assistant Matt Patricia. Patricia, who joined the Eagles as a senior defensive assistant this offseason, has helped Sirianni gain some institutional knowledge on Belichick’s Patriots.

“So, what you ask questions about are the daily operations, the process, all those different things,” Sirianni said in reference to his conversations with Patricia. “… But it’s just the daily process of questions, ‘Hey, what would Bill do in this situation right here?’ Those are constant conversations and I feel like I just have a good tap into him from guys he’s been around for a long time, and I’m honored I’m able to do that.”

Sirianni surely is hoping those teachings and the knowledge he’s gained will help Philadelphia earn a win over New England in its season opener. The Eagles are 4-point road favorites against the Patriots.