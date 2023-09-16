Patriots Elevate Intriguing Wideout For Showdown Vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots could add a different wide receiver into the offensive mix for Sunday night’s showdown with the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots on Saturday elevated wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the practice squad, giving New England another option on the outside. Linebacker Calvin Munson was also elevated for the game.

The 24-year-old Reagor, who signed with New England at the beginning of September, entered the NFL with high expectations after the Philadelphia Eagles selected him 21st overall — a spot ahead of Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson — in the 2020 NFL draft.

But Reagor hasn’t lived up to that first-round billing yet, playing two underwhelming seasons with the Eagles before being traded to the Vikings just prior to the start of last season. Reagor caught just eight passes for 104 yards and one touchdown in 17 games with the Vikings, who ended up waiving the wideout this year following training camp.

The addition of Reagor could mean another absence for DeVante Parker, who was listed as questionable on New England’s final injury report due to a knee injury. Parker also missed the season opener due to his knee ailment. The Patriots could also opt to give Reagor playing time over Kayson Boutte after the rookie failed to make a catch on four targets in his NFL debut.

By elevating Reagor and Munson, it signals the Patriots feel they are in good shape when it comes to their question mark of an offensive line. Both Trent Brown and rookie Sidy Sow missed the entire week of practice due to concussions, but were not ruled out for the contest. Guards Cole Strange (knee) and Mike Onwenu (ankle), who both sat out the season opener, are listed as questionable but seem to be on track toward playing.

The Patriots and Dolphins will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.