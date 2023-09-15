Final Patriots Injury Report Offers Sliver Of Hope For Key Starters

It wouldn’t have been a surprise to see both Trent Brown and Sidy Sow ruled out for Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game in New England’s final injury report. But that’s not what happened.

The offensive linemen, both of whom are dealing with concussions, were among six players listed as “questionable” on Friday’s injury report. The group also includes cornerback Jonathan Jones, who missed Friday’s practice due to an ankle injury after being limited Thursday.

Here’s the full injury report:

OUT

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

T Trent Brown — concussion (did not participate)

OL Sidy Sow — concussion (did not participate)

CB Jonathan Jones — ankle (did not participate)

WR DeVante Parker — knee (limited participation)

G Cole Strange — knee (limited participation)

G Mike Onwenu — ankle (limited participation)

Center David Andrews and receiver Kayshon Boutte both were limited Wednesday and Thursday due to hamstring injuries. They now appear to be good to go for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

Brown and Sow both played 100% of the snaps in last Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, so it’s unclear when they suffered their concussions. That they weren’t ruled out Friday is an encouraging sign, but the history of concussed players missing an entire week of practice before suiting up on gameday isn’t an especially long one.

Jones is a curious case. He was limited Thursday, and a report indicated he simply was taking a veteran’s rest day. But his absence Friday indicates the ankle injury is legit. The Patriots will need him Sunday as they look to contain superstar receiver Tyreek Hill.

As for Strange and Onwenu, we still have no idea where they’re at. Both returned to practice before Week 1 after essentially missing all of training camp but neither played against the Eagles. Their returns would be huge if the Patriots don’t have Brown.

Finally, the Dolphins didn’t rule out any players but listed four as questionable: tackle Terron Armstead, defensive back Elijah Campbell, tight end Julian Hill and linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

New England and Miami are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.