FOXBORO, Mass. — At least one of three things is true about JuJu Smith-Schuster after he played just 43 snaps Sunday night in a season-opening home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

One, his reported knee issues are real and the Patriots are managing him. Two, he did something in the game to lose the trust of New England’s coaches. Three, he’s not yet ready to be a 1-for-1 replacement for Jakobi Meyers, who starred in his Las Vegas Raiders debut.

The truth might be a combination of all three. Regardless, it wasn’t a great debut for Smith-Schuster, who caught just four balls for 33 yards (plus a drop) and played 12 fewer snaps than rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte on a night the Patriots were without DeVante Parker. Worse yet, New England’s prized offseason acquisition didn’t see a single snap on the Patriots’ ill-fated final drive, which saw Boutte and fellow rookie Demario Douglas play every snap.

So, what gives?

Predictably, Bill Belichick deflected questions about it after the game.

“Yeah, again we had different groups, different rotations,” he said of Douglas and Boutte playing over Smith-Schuster late in the game. “So, we’re good with whoever is in there.”

As for the knee concerns, Smith-Schuster recently downplayed reports about lingering issues from an offseason procedure. And he said he felt fine physically after Sunday’s game.

But might he not be in game shape after a light workload during the summer?

“I think he and the team are in good condition,” Belichick said during a Monday morning video call.

We’ll just have to take their word for it.

If healthy, Smith-Schuster still can be an upgrade over Meyers. He’s a more versatile receiver and has better after-the-catch ability.

But he needs to provide more than he gave Sunday night, and in a hurry. The 0-1 Patriots face a daunting early season schedule, including this Sunday night’s home matchup with the Miami Dolphins.