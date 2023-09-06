Mac Jones doesn’t seem to be too concerned about JuJu Smith-Schuster’s health.

Patriots fans recently received a big scare when Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Smith-Schuster’s knee is “a mess” and “could explode at any point.” Breer was referring to the knee Smith-Schuster injured in last season’s AFC Championship Game, which required surgery to repair and forced the veteran wideout to miss New England’s initial offseason activities.

But Smith-Schuster was a regular at Patriots training camp practices once he was ready to go, and Jones seemingly didn’t notice any red flags.

“He has practiced every day and he’s out there grinding,” Jones said Tuesday on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego.” “A lot of the guys are. So, I feel like being healthy is a challenge in the NFL, especially when we practice really hard which is great and it gets us ready for the games.”

Smith-Schuster himself addressed Breer’s report last week when he refuted the rumor and claimed his knee is “getting stronger every day.” The seventh-year pro chalked up the NFL insider’s claim as “trying to find a story.”

Jones also spoke about his own injury status during the aforementioned radio appearance. The Patriots quarterback said he “feels great” and is ready to go for Sunday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.