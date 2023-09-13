FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ injury-depleted offensive line was dealing with another key absence Wednesday.

Starting left tackle Trent Brown was absent during the open media portion of New England’s first Week 2 practice. The reason for his absence was not immediately clear. The 30-year-old Brown played every offensive snap in Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium after missing one practice due to illness last week.

Every other member of New England’s 53-man roster and practice squad was present and in uniform. That included starting guards Cole Strange and Mike Onwneu and starting receiver DeVante Parker, all of whom missed the Eagles game with injuries.

One new player made his practice debut: third-year quarterback Ian Book, who signed to the practice squad after working out for the Patriots on Wednesday morning.

New Patriots QB Ian Book. He’s on the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/zwFynKNtmQ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 13, 2023

With heavy rains expected throughout the afternoon, the Patriots held practice inside the Socios.com Field House for the first time this season. They also wore their throwback Pat Patriot helmets, which they will sport this Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins, and red practice jerseys instead of their usual blue.

Kind of jarring seeing the Patriots practice in red jerseys. But makes sense with the first Pat Patriot uni game coming this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/2euAIuuI7J — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 13, 2023

The Patriots are scheduled to practice Thursday and Friday before hosting the AFC East rival Dolphins on “Sunday Night Football.”