FOXBORO, Mass. — Before taking the field for the Patriots’ first Week 2 practice, Mac Jones shared his thoughts on his newest position mate.

New England on Wednesday signed quarterback Ian Book to its practice squad after hosting him for a workout, according to multiple reports. Jones said he’s happy to have Book aboard.

“Ian and I played against each other in college,” Jones said. “He’s a great quarterback, and we’re excited to have him in our room.”

Book’s Notre Dame squad lost to Jones and Alabama in the semifinals of the 2020 College Football Playoff — the last of Book’s 35 starts for the Fighting Irish. Both were part of the 2021 NFL Draft class, with the Patriots taking Jones 15th overall and the New Orleans Saints grabbing Book in Round 4.

The 25-year-old Book spent his rookie season with New Orleans, starting one game after the Saints’ first- and second-string QBs both landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He struggled, going 12-for-20 for 135 yards and no touchdowns with two interceptions in a 20-3 loss to Miami.

The Saints released Book last summer, and he spent the 2022 campaign in Philadelphia, backing up Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew. That stint also lasted just one season, as the Eagles waived him last month during final roster cuts.

Jones said he got to know Book “a little bit” during the pre-draft process.

“It was different with COVID and stuff like that,” he said. “But I thought he was really good in college and obviously am glad to have him here.”

Book replaces Matt Corral as New England’s third-string signal-caller behind primary backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots placed Corral — whom they claimed off waivers after cutdown day — on the exempt/left squad list on Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice late last week.

Head coach Bill Belichick on Monday called Corral’s situation “a personal matter” and said the Patriots were in contact with him. Corral remained under contract with the team as of Wednesday afternoon but did not occupy a spot on the 53-man roster.

The Patriots’ practice squad also features multipositional rookie Malik Cunningham, who played both QB and receiver this summer.

“I feel like quarterback rooms need to work together to help the team win,” Jones said. “So hopefully we can do that.”

The 0-1 Patriots will host the 1-0 Dolphins this weekend on “Sunday Night Football.”