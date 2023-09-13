A newly available veteran lineman is on the Patriots’ radar.

New England has shown at least some interest in former Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins, according to a report Wednesday from MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels.

“(T)he Patriots have their eyes on the once talented, but injured veteran,” Daniels wrote. “According to a league source, the Patriots have shown interest in Collins. However, at this time, the team’s level of interest is considered due diligence, according to a second source.”

Collins hit the market when the Bengals released him from their physically unable to perform list on Wednesday. The 30-year-old LSU product started Cincinnati’s first 15 games at right tackle last season before tearing his ACL and MCL in a December win at Gillette Stadium.

Story continues below advertisement

Before signing with Cincy last offseason, Collins played seven seasons with Dallas, including one he missed due to hip and groin injuries (2020). He appeared in 74 games with 71 starts for the Cowboys, playing left guard for his first two years before moving to right tackle. Collins has not played an NFL snap at left tackle.

Collins’ release came during a period of offensive tackle uncertainty for the Patriots.

New England placed veterans Conor McDermott (season-ending) and Riley Reiff (short-term) on injured reserve before their season opener, and its Week 1 starter at right tackle, Calvin Anderson, missed all of training camp with a serious illness. Starting left tackle Trent Brown also might now be dealing with an injury, as he was absent during the open media portion of Wednesday’s practice.

The Patriots also swung two late-summer trades to shore up their tackle depth, acquiring Vederian Lowe from Minnesota and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. from Cleveland ahead of final cuts. Fourth-round rookie Sidy Sow repped at right tackle throughout the spring and summer but started at right guard in Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Story continues below advertisement

Anderson played every offensive snap in that game — which earned him a personal postgame shoutout from center David Andrews — but allowed five quarterback pressures against a loaded Eagles front and committed a holding penalty on a two-point conversion attempt. The ex-Denver Bronco also primarily has played on the left side in his career.

In short, the Patriots still have a need at tackle, and Collins, if healthy, could be an ideal candidate to fill it.

New England is preparing to host the Miami Dolphins this week on “Sunday Night Football.”