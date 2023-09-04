Patriots Add Tight End To 53-Man Roster After Placing Tackle On IR

The Patriots finished their Labor Day by executing a noteworthy roster transaction.

New England promoted tight end Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster after placing tackle Riley Reiff on injured reserve, per the NFL’s transaction wire. Reiff suffered an undisclosed injury in the preseason finale, whereas Brown signed with the Patriots’ practice squad last week after being released by the Indianapolis Colts.

The move gives New England three tight ends on its active roster, with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki being the others. Brown has brief experience playing for offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien while with the Houston Texans in 2020.

As for Reiff, the veteran was signed during the offseason and given a contract that indicated he could be the starting right tackle. But Reiff struggled throughout the summer and now must miss at least the first four games of the regular season. The injury isn’t expected to sideline him for the entire season, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots will kick off their season on Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.