Travis Hunter going down Saturday night in Boulder was tough for Isaiah Bolden to watch.

Hunter, one of the most exciting college football players in the country, exited the Colorado-Colorado State thriller in the first quarter after taking a brutal hit on the Buffaloes’ sideline. Well after Shedeur Sanders’ pass intended for Hunter sailed over the dual threat’s head, Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn delivered a late hit that brought the sophomore to the turf.

Sanders immediately got in Blackburn’s face while Hunter was tended to by Colorado’s medical staff. All told, the entire incident bothered Bolden, who played alongside Hunter for one season at Jackson State.

“No lie I ain’t appreciate that hit and I didn’t appreciate how 2 (Sanders) was the only that tried to handle that,” Bolden posted to the X platform Sunday morning.

There currently are no details regarding Hunter’s injury, but after the Buffaloes’ double-overtime win, head coach Deion Sanders noted the 20-year-old likely will be sidelined for “a few weeks.”

As for Bolden, he’s dealing with a medical situation of his own. The Patriots placed the rookie cornerback on season-long injured reserve after he sustained a concussion in New England’s preseason game in Green Bay.