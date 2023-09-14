An architect of multiple Red Sox World Series championships won’t return to Boston to head the club’s baseball operations.

The Red Sox experienced a major shakeup Thursday afternoon when the franchise announced it parted ways with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. After taking the role in October 2019, Bloom rejuvenated Boston’s farm system and helped the Red Sox come within two wins of the World Series in 2021.

As Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy explained after the Bloom announcement, Boston now will begin a “vigorous” and “thorough” search for its next general manager. The process won’t include Theo Epstein, as Kennedy ruled out the former Sox GM and current Major League Baseball consultant as a potential candidate to replace Bloom.

Epstein hasn’t worked in an MLB front office since 2020, which marked the end of a 10-year run as Cubs president of baseball operations. Prior to his successful Chicago stint — which saw the North Siders win their first World Series in over 100 years — Epstein spent 11 years in the Red Sox organization. The 49-year-old helped Boston end “The Curse of the Bambino” in 2004 and oversaw another title-winning team in 2007.

The Brookline, Mass. native was hired by MLB as a consultant in January 2021. Epstein also is part of Arctos Sports Partners, a private equity firm.