The Boston Red Sox stumbled yet again as they fell to the Baltimore Orioles, 11-2, on Friday night at Fenway Park.

It’s the third straight loss for the Red Sox, dropping their record to 72-69 while the Orioles improve their American League-best mark to 89-51.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox had owned Kyle Bradish during his brief time spent so far in the major leagues. But the Orioles right-hander flipped the script as Boston’s offense continues to scuffle in a big way.

Story continues below advertisement

Bradish, who entered Friday’s contest 0-4 in his career against the Red Sox with a disgusting 9.36 ERA, silenced Boston’s bats for the first five innings, allowing just one hit. The Red Sox got to Bradish for two runs in the sixth, but the offense reverted back to its quiet ways after that as though it was playing in a library.

The Red Sox didn’t muster a single hit against the Orioles bullpen as the middle of their order really struggled. Triston Casas, Adam Duvall, Masataka Yoshida and Trevor Story — the four through seven hitters — combined to go 0-for-14 with seven strikeouts.

It’s been a rough two-game stretch for Boston’s offense, in which it has fanned a total of 30 times in 18 innings.

That certainly isn’t going to get the job done and help the Red Sox stay within striking distance of playoff contention.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Bradish notched a quality start to earn his first career win against the division rival. He tossed six innings, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.

— Connor Wong showed up offensively for the Red Sox with a two-hit performance. He blasted a solo home run over the Green Monster in the sixth.

— Ryan O’Hearn delivered two key hits when the game was still in the balance. He broke a scoreless deadlock with a solo homer in the fourth inning and helped set up a four-run sixth with a single.

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Tanner Houck recording five or more strikeouts at +144. The right-hander ran into trouble in the sixth after cruising through the first five innings, but still recorded five strikeouts in 5 1/3 frames to cash the wager. A $100 bet would have netted a total of $244.

Story continues below advertisement

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox and Orioles continue their three-game series on Saturday. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.