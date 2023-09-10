The Red Sox took the early lead against the Orioles on Saturday night at Fenway Park but saw it disappear as Baltimore defeated Boston 13-12.

With their fourth straight loss, the Red Sox fell to 72-70 on the season, while the Orioles improved their American League-best record to 90-51.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox were in rally mode from the third inning on as they saw their early lead evaporate when Aaron Hicks launched a three-run home run off Chris Sale and the Orioles never relinquished the lead, despite Boston coming within a run in the sixth and ninth innings.

The Orioles exploited Red Sox pitching by hitting four home runs, including back-to-back bombs by Jordan Westburg and James McCann on the night to account for 10 of Baltimore’s 13 runs.

While Baltimore only stranded four runners, Boston couldn’t capitalize on offense, especially with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, leaving 14 on base and going 8-for-21 with runners in scoring position.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Justin Turner launched his 23rd home run of the season in the first inning of the game, giving the Red Sox the early lead.

— Wilyer Abreu hit his fourth double in just 11 games for the Red Sox this season knocking in two runs. The center fielder finished the night 5-for-5 from the plate with three RBIs and was part of a double steal with Trevor Story in the fifth inning.

— Hicks had a great night at the dish for the Orioles. The center fielder went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

WAGER WATCH

